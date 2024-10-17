Watch CBS News

"Mornings Memory": Noah Kahan's breakout hit "Stick Season" hits 1.2 billion streams

Two years ago, CBS News introduced us to rising star Noah Kahan and his hit song "Stick Season." Today, the song has gone from 60 million Spotify streams to over 1.2 billion, making it a massive success.
