Winter storm could send New Jersey auto body shops an influx. Here are some tips for drivers.

New Jersey auto body shops may be expecting to see more business after this weekend's winter storm.

The extreme cold and snow can cause major headaches for drivers, and homeowners.

With the major storm on the horizon, many drivers are planning to hunker down. Authorities are urging people to stay off the roads during the storm unless absolutely necessary, due to safety concerns and in order to let plows do their work.

"They'll think it's OK, but it ends up being icy"

If you do have to get out on the roads this weekend, basic car maintenance can go a long way.

"Check your air pressures, make sure they're good. Make sure you've had it serviced recently, your brakes are good, your tire tread is OK. All the basics, washer fluid," said Alex Grazioli, the manager at Paul Miller Collision Center in Wayne.

Grazioli said the shop gets very busy after a snowstorm.

"A lot of people miscalculate the roads. They'll think it's OK, but it ends up being icy. Then they hit the brakes, they slide into a curb, they slide into another car," Grazioli said.

Emergency kit for the car

AAA urges drivers to keep a cold-weather emergency kit in their cars, including:

Warm clothing

Blankets

Water and food

Extra chargers

An ice scraper

Any medications the driver might need in the event of an emergency

If your car is snowed in and you need to get out, be sure to clear any snow from around the tailpipe before you try to start it. While you're at it, clear off the back-up camera, and make sure to remove snow from the hood and the roof before hitting the road.

Cars and homes face issues all their own

It's not the snow. The plunging temperatures can cause major problems at home.

"This time of year, we're very busy with the cold weather," said Ed Iarrapino, owner of First Choice Plumbing, Heating and Electrical.

Iarrapino recommends insulating exposed pipes to prevent them from bursting. =

As for this weekend?

"Always recommend keeping some water trickling if you have some troubled areas in the house. Always know where your water main shutoff is in case a pipe does burst. You can quickly shut the water main to the house and give us a call," he said.