LIVE: Smoke from Ocean County wildfire visible on radar, New Jersey fire service says multiple roads still closed

As a massive wildfire continues to burn in Ocean County, New Jersey, intense heat and smoke from the flames are being picked up on radar imagery Wednesday morning.

Conditions for the firefight are shaping up to be a bit better Wednesday as an easterly wind coming from the Atlantic Ocean will bring more moisture-rich air into the region, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist Kate Bilo. However, the area shouldn't expect to see any actual rain.

Smoke from Ocean County wildfire visible on radar CBS Philadelphia

The fire first broke out around 10 a.m. on April 22 at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnaget Township. By Tuesday night, the Jones Road Wildfire grew from 1,250 acres to 8,500 and was only 10% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The NJFFS said it plans to provide an update on the fire at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. CBS News Philadelphia will carry that press conference live in the video player above and on all our streaming platforms.

Thousands evacuated, 25,000 customers without power as Ocean County fire burns

About 3,000 people living near the fire zone were evacuated from several towns in Ocean County Tuesday night, and as of Wednesday morning, utility company JCP&L said about 25,000 customers are without power.

Officials have not yet said what started the fire in South Jersey.

Fire line from Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey CBS Philadelphia