NJ Transit service restored after Montclair train collision as NTSB launches investigation

By
John Dias
John Dias
John Dias

John Dias,
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Service on NJ Transit's Montclair-Boonton Line resumed Saturday morning after more than a dozen people were injured in a train collision.

NJ Transit, New Jersey Transit Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused two trains to collide — and one car to detail — Friday evening at the Bay Street station in Montclair. 

NTSB crews arrived on the scene as the federal investigation into the cause of the accident on the rails got underway. The trains involved in the collision have not been moved.

A spokesperson for NJ Transit said 17 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision just before 7 p.m. Friday, shutting down service on the line for hours in both directions. 

A photo of one of the damaged trains shows the front metal portion of it caved in.

An apparent dent in an NJ Transit train after a collision
An NJ Transit spokesperson said two trains on the Montclair-Boonton Line collided on Dec. 19, 2025, causing one train car to derail. Russell Davis

"Our primary focus during this incident is the safety of our passengers, our employees and our first responders," the agency's spokesperson said. 

A passenger who felt the impact said it was like a car crash. 

"My bag kinda just dropped all over the floor and everything," Shaun Barrett said. "I was sitting on the one chair and then it propelled me to the other seat and luckily I caught myself."

NJ Transit said it was able to restore service since the Montclair-Boonton Line terminates at Bay Street on weekends.

