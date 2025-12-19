17 injured in NJ Transit train derailment in Montclair, officials say

Over a dozen people were injured in an NJ Transit train derailment in Montclair, New Jersey, on Friday.

It happened just after 6:45 p.m.

According to an NJ Transit spokesperson, "two trains on the Montclair-Boonton Line reported making contact in Montclair west of Bay St. leading to a minor derailment."

The spokesperson said 17 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if both trains derailed or only one.

NJ Transit said the New Jersey Transit Police Department is leading the investigation, and they are waiting for National Transportation Safety Board investigators to arrive on the scene, as well.

"Our primary focus during this incident is the safety of our passengers, our employees and our first responders," the NJ Transit spokesperson said.

According to the NJ Transit website, rail service on the Montclair-Boonton Line is suspended in both directions. Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus.

