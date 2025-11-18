NJ Transit taking over Bayonne bus route in December

NJ Transit is taking over the bus route in Bayonne currently serviced by Broadway Bus Company, which is going out of business on Nov. 30 after 101 years.

The change to NJ Transit will happen on Dec. 1. As of then, NJ Transit's No. 12 Broadway Route will service the route, although it will not have all the same stops as the Broadway Bus Company's route.

The full schedule and route will be announced in the near future, NJ Transit said.

NJ Transit said Broadway Bus Company abandoned the route and "is the latest in a string of private carrier abandonments over the past three years."

It's at least the sixth time since 2023 that NJ Transit has taken over bus routes previously operated by private carriers. That includes routes previously operated by DeCamp Bus Lines, Transdev Services, O.N.E Bus, A&C Bus.

"I am extremely proud of the work our bus operations team has done to maximize existing resources to accommodate service on routes abandoned by private carriers," NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said. "It is another example of NJ TRANSIT's stewardship and commitment to meeting the needs of our customers."