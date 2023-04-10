DeCamp Bus Lines riders face new commute into NYC after closure

NEW YORK -- DeCamp bus riders heading to work in New York City will need to make alternate plans Monday.

New Jersey Transit has implemented emergency bus service after DeCamp announced its commuter service ended last Friday.

NJ Transit says it modified four bus routes, all leaving from Gate 208 in the Port Authority Bus Terminal, to accommodate most displaced DeCamp customers in Essex County.

There's also rail service and local municipal shuttles.

DeCamp said the decision wasn't easy, but low ridership led to the move.

"It's incredibly difficult. You're looking at 153 years of servicing the residents of Essex County," said Jonathan DeCamp.

The New Jersey-based bus company said it will continue to operate charter and shuttle services.

