N.J. residents cleaning up from flash flood remember long road back from Hurricane Ida

New Jersey residents on long cleanup road from flash flooding

New Jersey faces a major cleanup effort after this week's flash floods. Residents in Union County are sorting through their damaged possessions, trying to salvage whatever they can.

The piles of destroyed belongings continue to grow in North Plainfield, where many are cleaning up for the second time in less than four years after Hurricane Ida.

Meanwhile, the community is still dealing with damage from deadly winds earlier in the month.

"This is worse than the last time"

The contents of Ana Lopez's entire living level and basement now line the curb in front of her Taft Avenue home.

She was preparing dinner when the water started pouring in through the front door and garage. It filled the basement and rose 3 feet on the main floor.

"Oh my God, it's so terrible. I feel my heart, I don't have words to explain," Lopez said, adding, "This is worse than the last time."

Two days later, work to remediate her cherished home is well underway. Water-logged drywall has been removed, leaving the posts visible.

Asked how she's feeling, Lopez replied, "I'm feeling happy, because I'm alive and my family is OK."

Her 7-year-old daughter, Katalea, was by her side when the water rushed in.

"My toys got dirty," she said. "I saved my bunny."

North Plainfield neighborhood hit hard

Walking down Taft Avenue, pile after pile of ruined belongings can be seen.

"It was a river flowing down the street, it was really bad," resident Lynnelle Thomas said.

Thomas said this time around was worse for her, too.

"The water level, the water damage," she said. "We've been through this, so we have flood insurance."

Now, the flooding has become too frequent.

"The idea of have to go through the process and try to replace it, it's going to take a little while," she said, adding. "It's a forced garage cleanup, but this is hard. It's hard, cold showers are hard."

But she's doing it and smiling as often as she can.