14-year-old arrested in killing of Newark police sergeant to be tried as adult, prosecutors say

Teen accused of killing Newark Police sergeant will be tried as adult, prosecutors say

The teenager accused of killing a Newark Police sergeant in March will be tried as an adult, federal prosecutors say.

Investigators say the 14-year-old boy shot and killed 26-year-old Det. Joseph Azcona on March 7. Azcona's partner was also injured in the shooting.

The suspect has been charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal weapons possession.

"This is really the way it should be"

Under New Jersey law, juveniles under the age of 15 can't be tried as adults.

Alina Habba, the interim United States Attorney for New Jersey, says she filed paperwork Wednesday for federal charges.

"This is really the way it should be. If you shoot a police officer, if you shoot anyone, I don't care what your age is. If you're part of a gang and you have a repeated history of crime, you will be tried as an adult," Habba said.

The suspect's name has not been released due to his age.

Sgt. Joseph Azcona killed during illegal weapons sting in Newark

Azcona was a five-year veteran of the Newark Police Department and was part of a team working with federal law enforcement officials to crack down on illegal guns.

The night of the fatal shooting, he was working with federal agents on an illegal weapons sting and responded to reports of teenagers with guns.

Police say Azcona was shot before he even stepped out of his vehicle. Fellow officers rushed him to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The 14-year-old suspect was shot and wounded by police. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Azcona was posthumously promoted from detective to sergeant during his funeral service on March 14.