Newark Liberty International Airport facing flight delays due to government shutdown, Secretary Duffy says

Operations at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday were impacted by massive delays from Sunday that spilled over. Later in the afternoon, a ground stop was issued.

Many passengers were left wondering if they'd get to their destinations.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is blaming the delays on the government shutdown.

CBS News New York has learned some federal workers who aren't getting paid are receiving help.

"My message has been: show up. That's your job."

On Fox News, Duffy blamed the delays on a shortage of air traffic controllers, who, along with other federal workers like those in the Transportation Security Administration, won't get paid because of the shutdown.

"We have more people calling in sick, more people not showing up for work. My message has been: show up. That's your job. Eventually, you are going to be paid," Duffy said. "My job is to keep the airspace [safe], so if I don't feel like I have enough controllers or enough controllers that are focused, we will slow down traffic. We will stop traffic."

The union representing air traffic controllers says before the shutdown there was already a shortage of 3,800 air traffic controllers nationwide, and that any absence will cause a shortage.

The union said in a press release that all members will be getting a zero dollar paycheck on Tuesday, adding, "Instead of focusing on stressful work they are paid to perform, they began to focus on what bills they could not afford. On. Oct. 28, these patriots will face even greater challenges and distractions."

Community Food Bank of New Jersey to the rescue

Meanwhile, federal workers on the job and not getting paid came by Terminal C, where the Community Food Bank of New Jersey provided free groceries.

"They are getting a box of shell staple food -- things like pasta, tuna, etc., but then they're also getting fresh produce, apples, squash potatoes. I am really trying to get them some healthy options," said Elisabeth McCarthy, the CEO of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

The federal workers said they were grateful for the food, but told CBS News New York they don't know how they'll survive if the government shutdown goes beyond this week.

Passengers describe mixed service at Newark Liberty

Many travelers who found themselves stranded at Newark Liberty on Sunday kept their fingers crossed that they'd get a flight Monday.

"Our flight from Chicago to Newark was delayed five hours. By the time we got back in here, there was no flights out to Lisbon, so we are waiting until tonight to go back in," one traveler said.

"The thing [they] said [was] we are delayed because arriving was delayed somewhere else," Kentucky resident Virginia Justice said.

Shawn Kraft of Texas said he needed to get to the Middle East for a business conference but faced several delays.

"It has been just havoc. [It's] not fun when you have plans to go to Dubai, cuts your trip short, lose a day," Kraft said.

However, others with flights scheduled for Monday described a smooth travel day.

"We walked in, walked out, then the airplane got off [with] no delays at all," said Melinda Lewis of Nevada.