Alleged gunman in shooting of 9-year-old in Newark, N.J. facing first-degree murder charge

Suspect in shooting death of 9-year-old in Newark hit with first-degree murder charge

Suspect in shooting death of 9-year-old in Newark hit with first-degree murder charge

Suspect in shooting death of 9-year-old in Newark hit with first-degree murder charge

NEWARK, N.J. -- Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a 9-year-old boy in Newark.

Mayor Ras Baraka and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office discussed the case during a news conference on Thursday morning.

"There is no motive that justifies what happened"

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jesse J. Dunbar II, has been hit with first-degree murder and a slew of other charges. Prosecutors said they had up to 50 people working on the case determined to solve the horrific killing.

"We can't bring the young man back, but we certainly can make sure people pay for taking the lives of innocent folks in our city," Baraka said.

Baraka and Essex County prosecutors announced the capture of Dunbar, the man authorities say shot and killed 9-year-old Yasin Morrison last Friday as the little boy and his father were visiting his grandmother on Osborne Terrace.

"People ask us what the motive is. There is no motive that justifies what happened," Essex County Chief of Detectives Capt. Mitchell G. McGuire said.

Authorities said an unidentified man was also shot but survived, adding an investigation is underway to see if that victim was the intended target. Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said the shots were fired from a great distance and landed where Yasin and his dad were standing.

"He just appears to be the most innocent of bystanders," Stephens said. "The family had no idea, nothing."

"He just was the sweetest boy"

"I'm happy that they caught the person, but it will never bring him back," LaTaisha Morrison, Yasin's aunt, said Wednesday.

Balloons mark the spot where the 9-year-old was shot. His grieving grandmother said he was a compassionate little boy.

"He just was the sweetest boy. He like "The Incredibles." He like "Toy Story." He like chicken nuggets. And he loved his family," Tisha Bolden said.

The Essex County Sheriff's Office offered a reward in this case, but the prosecutor said no one has claimed it because the arrest was the result of dogged police work.

The suspect's appearance in court is pending.