9-year-old killed in Newark shooting, police searching for gunman

NEWARK, N.J. — A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed in Newark on Friday evening.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Osborne Terrace near Yates Avenue.

The Essex County prosecutor's office said the child was struck by a bullet as he was getting out of a car. He was with his father and younger sister at the time.

Authorities said a man, who is not believed to be related to the child, was also shot. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

$10,000 reward offered for information in deadly Newark shooting

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing, and the Essex County sheriff's office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-TIPS-4-EC (1-877-847-7432).

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka released a statement calling the child's death "incomprehensible."

"It is sickening to me that anyone would be so deranged to recklessly endanger an innocent child. And that the child lost his life, is just infuriating to me as a father myself. We will not tolerate this reckless and dangerous behavior. The killer should know— we are coming after you. We are not going to rest until we find you, so turn yourself in now," the statement said in part.