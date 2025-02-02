Family calls for justice after 9-year-old boy is fatally shot outside grandparents' Newark home

NEWARK, N.J. — There are calls for justice from the family of 9-year-old Yasin Morrison, who was shot and killed in Newark on Friday.

Yasin's grandparents Tisha Bolden and Philip Morrison were excited to see their grandson, who was being dropped off by his dad for his usual weekend stay at their Osborne Terrace home with his 3-year-old sister.

Police say when Yasin was getting out of the car, he was caught in crossfire that also grazed his dad, as he tried to shield his kids. Another man was struck; officials say he's expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

"I need to know who, what, why"

"It happened in front of our house. We're never going to be able to look at going outside the same way," Bolden said.

She heard six to 10 gunshots.

"We thought it was a car backfiring on 78, somebody was doing something else. Shooting, bullets never crossed my mind," she said. "I didn't get to see him at the hospital, but I saw him at the most unimaginable way downstairs."

"I need to know who, what, why," Morrison said. "I'm just lost. I'm just totally crushed."

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka in a statement expressed outrage, saying, "The killer should know - we are coming after you. We are not going to rest until we find you, so turn yourself in now."

Bolden and Morrison, who say their family now needs grief counseling, second that message.

"It's not gonna be swept under the rug because this person has to be caught because it could've been anyone," Bolden said.

The Essex County sheriff's office is also offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that may lead to an arrest.

Yasin Morrison honored with memorial, balloon release

A balloon release was held on Saturday afternoon in memory of the 9-year-old, who had autism and was nonverbal.

"He would be in his space, and when he wanted to communicate with you, he'd come to you, he'd hug us or come in the room and lay on the bed with us and spend time with us," Bolden said.

Sunday, there was a growing memorial of toys and even snacks outside Bolden and Morrison's home. One classmate of Yasin's stopped by to leave a stuffed animal.

Now, Yasin's family is faced with the difficult task of having to make funeral arrangements.