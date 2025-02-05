Watch CBS News
Arrest made in connection to murder of 9-year-old boy in Newark

By Christine Sloan

CBS New York

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 9-year-old boy in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. — A man has been arrested after a child was shot and killed outside his grandparents' home in Newark.

Jesse Dunbarr, 36, is now facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 9-year-old Yasin Morrison.

Yasin Morrison killed in Newark shooting, 2 adults injured

The child's grandparents say Friday evening, their son was dropping Yasin and his 3-year-old sister off at their house on Osborne Terrace to spend the weekend.

As they were getting out of the car, police say Dunbarr opened fire, striking Yasin and another man and grazing Yasin's father.

"We thought it was a car backfiring on 78, somebody was doing something else. Shooting, bullets never crossed my mind," grandmother Tisha Bolden said.

Yasin was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I didn't get to see him at the hospital, but I saw him at the most unimaginable way downstairs," Bolden said.  

The other man and Yasin's father are expected to be OK.

Police have not said what led up to the gunfire. Investigators are expected to release more details at a news conference Thursday.

