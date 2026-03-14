3 hurt in Newark when gas explosion tears facade off home

Two teens and a construction worker were hurt in a house explosion in Newark Saturday.

It happened at around 12:20 p.m. at a Magazine Street near Marne Street.

The three people hurt are all expected to survive.

Debris after the explosion at a home in Newark on March 14, 2026. CBS News New York

Construction workers working on a water line struck as gas line, causing the explosion, which tore the front facade off the home and windows to shatter, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

Video from the scene shows a mound of debris in the street, including a mattress and bed frame.

"We heard a loud boom, very loud. The entire building shook," a woman named Mariana said. "The facade of the house was completely gone. There was a lot of smoke coming out. Everybody was running around."

The facade of a home in Newark was destroyed in an explosion on March 14, 2026. CBS News New York

The neighboring houses were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities also removed roughly 15 dogs from the back yard of a home a next door.

"I knew it was an explosion. I didn't know of what nature. I was scared, startled," Mariana said.

PSEG is on the scene to repair the gas line.

The Red Cross said it's helping the displaced families.