Newark Airport security delays expected through Memorial Day Weekend. See which gates will be impacted.

Newark Liberty Airport goes to the dogs!

Newark Liberty Airport goes to the dogs!

Newark Liberty Airport goes to the dogs!

NEWARK, N.J. -- Travelers should expect security delays for the next few weeks at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Security wait times may be longer, as the airport upgrades its screening technology, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

"To ensure continued operations and maintain a state of good repair, construction and maintenance activities may occur from time to time at the airport. The Port Authority of NY & NJ understands construction and maintenance may cause temporary inconvenience and works closely with contractors to ensure impacts to customers are minimized," TSA officials wrote in the advisory.

Lanes will be closed at security checkpoints from May 6 to May 10 at Terminal A, then from May 13 to June 21 at Terminal B.

The work is not scheduled for the Saturday, Sunday or Monday of Memorial Day weekend, but will impact some gates the Friday before and Tuesday after the holiday.

The TSA recommends travelers using Terminal A arrive at least two hours before their departure times, and those using Terminal B show up at least three hours before.

See the full schedule below, and see real-time security wait times here.

Newark Airport Terminal B security upgrades

The following gates serve Alaska and Spirit airlines, as well as Emirates, Lufthansa and several other international carriers.

May 13 - May 17: Gates B40 - B47, Gates B60 - B68



Gates B40 - B47, Gates B60 - B68 May 20 - May 24: Gates B40 - B47



Gates B40 - B47 May 28 - May 31: Gates B40 - B47, Gates B51 – B57

Gates B40 - B47, Gates B51 – B57 June 3 - June 7: Gates B51 - B57, Gates B60 - B68,

Gates B51 - B57, Gates B60 - B68, June 10 - June 14: Gates B40 - B47, Gates B60 - B68

Gates B40 - B47, Gates B60 - B68 June 17 - June 21: Gates B51 - B57, Gates B60 - B68

Newark Airport recently completed a multi-billion dollar renovation at Terminal A.