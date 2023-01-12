Power outage frustrates passengers as Newark Liberty International Airport opens new Terminal A

NEWARK, N.J. -- A day after the Federal Aviation Administration had to temporarily ground flights due to a computer outage, Newark Liberty International Airport welcomed a new terminal.

But it didn't take off as smoothly as travelers would hope.

Officials said a power outage knocked out half of the security checkpoints during the morning rush, and there were two issues with people at check-in.

"TSA went down a number of times, alarms been going off in this building. The communication over the intercom, you cannot hear when they make announcements. Total, total chaos," Paterson resident Abby Hatch said. "We changed gates at least five times, only to find out now that the flight that eventually is leaving, as a result, we would have missed our connecting flight."

Unfortunately, she said she won't be going on her trip now.

The delays came as the new Terminal A opened Thursday, part of a $2.7 billion redevelopment program.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it modernizes and replaces the old terminal, with 33 gates and modernized technology. It also puts a spotlight on New Jersey, featuring art from local artists and some New Jersey businesses.

"We'll work out the kinks, but stepping back, this is a magnificent facility. It's going to serve a much larger audience. We're thrilled to be here, and I hope people can overlook the one or two problems," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole.

TSA said the issue has been resolved but there are residual delays.