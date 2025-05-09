Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says Newark air traffic issues won't be fully fixed until summer: "Our mission is safety"

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Thursday it would take months to fully resolve the air traffic control problems plaguing Newark Liberty International Airport, with normal operations unlikely to resume until summer.

"It's going to take a little time. I hope by the summer we're going to be fully functioning," Duffy told "CBS Mornings" as he announced a major overhaul of the nation's aging air traffic control system.

The plan includes new software, updated equipment and the first new ATC centers since the 1960s amid growing concerns about nationwide system reliability following massive delays and cancellations at Newark.

Duffy explained that both primary and backup communication lines at Newark failed, contributing to the disruption. He added that some air traffic controllers had stepped away from duty due to stress, and new personnel were being trained.

"Our main mission is safety. If there's any concern with safety, we slow down traffic, and there might be delays or cancellations," Duffy said. "We take those precautions to make sure that you get from your departure city to your arrival city."

The secretary expressed alarm about outdated equipment throughout the system.

"This system that we use, much of the equipment you have to buy on eBay. No one makes it anymore. That's how old the system is that we fly on today," Duffy said. "When you have the failings, you look at the whole system, and could other parts have issues? Of course."

The modernization initiative will require significant funding, with the House already allocating $12.5 billion. But Duffy said the total cost would be much higher.

"It will be tens of billions of dollars to do this," he said.

Duffy wants Congress to provide all the money up front and cut through red tape to speed up the project. He said both Republicans and Democrats back the plan.

"This is one that everyone agrees on, Republicans and Democrats," Duffy said. "All of our families fly."