New York's 17th Congressional District race could swing balance of power in Washington

NEW YORK -- With Election Day just a few days away, Democrats and Republicans are battling it out across the country for control of the House.

Here in New York, the 17th Congressional District in the Lower Hudson Valley is crucial. Whoever wins that race may help define who leads Congress.

CBS2's John Dias caught up with voters to see why they're headed out to the polls.

Incumbent Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney is taking on Republican Assembly member Michael Lawler.

Campaign signs for both men are up in full force across much of the area. Often, neighbors even have dueling signs.

Experts say it's a very close race, and the margin is slim.

"Every seat that the Democrats lose make it all the more likely the House is going to go Republican control. So that obviously makes it more difficult for President Biden," said David Belsky, CEO of strategic communication firm Good Rebellion.

Belsky said his advice for voters is don't think short term.

"Take a step back as a voter and think, 'What's best for me in the long run?'" he said.

While all issues are important, we asked voters what are the ones they're most focused on, and why are they voting.

"I would say crime," one man said.

"Inflation is a big issue," a woman added.

"I am basically voting to protect the way democracy is," said a man.

Some said national matters are the most significant right now.

"Abortion is at the front of my mind as a woman, women's choice for reproductive rights, and other social issues, like marriage equality," said Erin Meyerson, of South Nyack.

But others were concerned about cost of living, saying it's getting too expensive to live in the Tri-State Area.

"I think, in particular, the increase in rents and mortgages," Nyack resident Carol O'Leary said.

"I am voting for taxes. I want to be able to work and then live and be able to buy food," said Nyack resident Thomas Jirgal.

Whichever their main reason to head to the polls may be, voters hope their candidate not only comes out on top but also helps make the state and country a better place.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Early Voting is already underway.