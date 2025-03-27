Yankees hold moment of silence for Miller Gardner, son of former outfielder Brett Gardner

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence for Miller Gardner, the youngest son of former outfielder Brett Gardner, prior to their season opener Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.

Just before the national anthem, Yankees public address announcer Paul Olden told the crowd Miller Gardner "had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," adding, "Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had become a two-sport athlete, wearing his father's number 11 on his football jersey. The entire Yankees organization grieves this unimaginable loss with Brett, his wife, Jessica, and their son, Hunter. Miller Gardner was just 14 years old."

Miller Gardner died on March 21 while on vacation with his family at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Costa Rica.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and the cause remains a mystery. Here is what we know about Miller Gardner's death so far.

What happened to Miller Gardner?

Details surrounding Miller Gardner's death were not immediately clear, but his parents said in a statement that he died in his sleep after he and several other family members fell ill while vacationing. They did not elaborate on who else had gotten sick, what specific illness they were dealing with or what symptoms they had experienced.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time," the resort said in a statement on Tuesday, March 25. "The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate. We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected."

The resort also told CBS News that hotel staff responded to the incident according to protocol, including dispatching a licensed doctor.

What are officials saying about the cause of death?

A cause of death had yet to be determined. An initial report from investigators in Costa Rica indicated Miller Gardner may have died as a result of asphyxiation following food poisoning, but officials later said that they had ruled out asphyxiation as the cause.

"It is preliminarily ruled out that the cause of death was asphyxiation, because at the time of inspection of the body, no macro-level anomalies were observed in the respiratory tract," Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency, or OIJ, said in a statement on March 25.

The agency did not indicate whether or not food poisoning was still suspected.

"He lived life to the fullest every single day"

In a statement, Miller Gardner's parents, Brett and Jessica Gardner, said they have "so many questions and so few answers at this point."

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," they said. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," their statement continued. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

The Yankees, with whom Brett Gardner played for 14 years, released the following statement on Miller Gardner's death:

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner. Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years - so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.

"Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time.

"May Miller rest in peace."

Who is Brett Gardner?

Brett Gardner spent his entire professional career with the Yankees. Originally from North Carolina, he was initially drafted by the Bombers in 2005 and was first called up in 2008 before becoming a starter the following season. During his 14 MLB seasons, the outfielder was part of a World Series championship team in 2009, earned an All-Star appearance in 2015 and a Gold Glove Award in 2016.