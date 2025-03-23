Miller Gardner, son of ex-Yankees OF Brett Gardner, dies at 14, family says

Miller Gardner, former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner's youngest son, has died at age 14, a statement released Sunday by the team said.

Gardner died on March 21 after getting sick on a family vacation, the former MLB All-Star and his wife, Jessica, said in the statement.

Further details surrounding the death of Gardner's son were not immediately available.

Gardner family statement on son's death

The Yankees released Brett and Jessica Gardner's statement on their son's death on X:

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st. Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day. We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."

Yankees statement on Miller Gardner's death

The Yankees later shared their own statement on the death of Gardner's son:

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner. Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years -- so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace."

The Yankees drafted Gardner in the third round of the 2005 MLB Draft. He played his entire 14-year career in the Bronx before retiring after the 2021 season. He had a .256 batting average with 274 stolen bases and 139 home runs in 1,688 games for New York.

Gardner was a 2015 American League All-Star and he won a Gold Glove in 2016.