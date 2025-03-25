Miller Gardner's cause of death remains a mystery as Costa Rica investigates vacation tragedy. Here's what we know.

Cause of death still unknown for Miller Gardner, son of former Yankee Brett Gardner

Miller Gardner, the youngest son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, died on March 21 at the age of 14 while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and the cause remained a mystery. Here is what we know about Miller Gardner's death so far.

What happened to Miller Gardner

Details surrounding Miller Gardner's death were not immediately clear, but his parents said in a statement that he died in his sleep after he and several other family members fell ill while vacationing. They did not elaborate on who else had gotten sick, what specific illness they were dealing with or what symptoms they had experienced.

Where were the Gardners staying?

The Gardners were vacationing at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, which is along Costa Rica's Pacific coast, some 50 miles south of San José.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time," the resort said in a statement Tuesday. "The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate. We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected."

What are officials saying about the cause of death?

A cause of death had yet to be determined as of Tuesday, March 25. An initial report indicated Miller Gardner may have died as a result of asphyxiation following food poisoning, however, officials later ruled asphyxiation out as the cause.

"It is preliminarily ruled out that the cause of death was asphyxiation, because at the time of inspection of the body, no macro-level anomalies were observed in the respiratory tract," Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency, or OIJ, said in a statement on March 25.

OIJ did not indicate whether or not food poisoning was still suspected.

It said that three types of analyses would be performed by its forensic science laboratories: Histology, toxicology and neuropathology.

"In addition, a study was requested at the Costa Rican Institute of Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (INCIENSA) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR)," OIJ said. "The results are expected to be available in two to three months, due to the high demand for autopsies being performed in the country, resulting from the increase in homicides."

Following the reports of possible food poisoning, Hotel La Mariposa, located less than a mile from where the Gardners were staying, released a statement to address what it called "misinformation circulating on social media."

"The Gardner family dined at our restaurant, Le Papillon, on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 18, 2025—three days before Miller's tragic passing. Any claims suggesting a link between our restaurant and this heartbreaking event are entirely false and unfounded," the restaurant said. "Any news, statements, or claims to the contrary do not reflect the reality of the situation. Furthermore, we do not have any additional information, as the Gardner family did not stay at our hotel."

The hotel also extended its "heartfelt condolences to the Gardner family."

Was it food poisoning or "food intoxication"

Before the OIJ had ruled out asphyxiation, an initial statement said, "Preliminary reports indicate the cause of death is asphyxiation following possible food poisoning."

Some news outlets quoted a local official who cited possible "food intoxication," but there is no condition by that name, and it appears in this context to have meant the same thing as food poisoning. Still, there is no official confirmation on whether food poisoning is still suspected and, per the OIJ's most recent statement, it could take several months before a cause of death is determined.

What has the Gardner family said?

In a statement, Miller Gardner's parents, Brett and Jessica Gardner, said they have "so many questions and so few answers at this point."

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile" they said. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," the grieving parents added. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

What have the New York Yankees said?

The New York Yankees released the following statement after news of Miller Gardner's death became public.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner. Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years -- so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace."

Who is Brett Gardner?

Brett Gardner is a former baseball player who spent his entire professional career with the New York Yankees. Originally from North Carolina, he was initially drafted by the Yankees in 2005 and was first called up in 2008 before becoming a regular starter the following season. During his 14 MLB seasons, the outfielder won one World Series in 2009, earned an All-Star appearance in 2015 and a Gold Glove Award in 2016.

As a rookie, Gardner scored the final run in the old Yankee Stadium in 2008, which was replaced the following year.

His final season was in 2021.