Retail dispensaries across New York will soon be allowed to deliver marijuana

NEW YORK -- As some New Yorkers await brick-and-mortar dispensaries to buy adult-use retail marijuana, delivery will soon be an option across the state.

The Office of Cannabis Management says New York's conditional adult-use retail dispensary licensees can start delivering product via bike, scooter, vehicle or on foot.

"We thought while we wait for some of these locations to come online, while people take the time to find space, we should give everybody an opportunity to get started on retail delivery," said OCM Chief of Staff Axel Bernabe.

Delivery guidance was released Friday:

It will be online and phone orders only; no in-person sales or pick-up will be allowed from warehouse locations.

Customers must be 21 and older with ID verification to buy.

Businesses can employ up to 25 delivery staff members.

Only online pre-payments will be accepted; no cash allowed.

"They can find a temporary location for a year, for 12 months, they can start from a warehouse, in a sort of less expensive location and start building their retail brand, building their product offerings," Bernabe said.

RELATED STORY: Due to legal challenge, recreational marijuana sales in Brooklyn, Westchester and elsewhere hit snag

Bernabe says other security measures for delivery people include carrying a GPS locator at all times, a locked box and "manifests that clearly indicate what product you're carrying."

Brittany Carbone is a Cannabis Association of New York board member.

"Delivery, I think, can actually help to reach more people than a traditional brick-and-mortar location might," she said. "We've seen in other states be the most, the biggest indicator of how well the legal market is going to be able to offset the unregulated market, right, is access to retail."

She estimates it will take most businesses a month to get delivery up and running.

Conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses were given to people impacted by enforcement of prohibition of cannabis and also nonprofits who support the formerly incarcerated.