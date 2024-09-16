Starling Marte's run-scoring single in the 10th lifts Mets over Nationals

NEW YORK -- Starling Marte lined a game-ending single in the 10th inning that lifted the New York Mets to a critical 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

New York moved a game ahead of rival Atlanta for the final National League wild card when the Braves were blown out 9-0 at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Cool," pitcher Sean Manaea said with a grin. "Let's keep it going."

Playing again without Francisco Lindor, who will be sidelined for a few more days due to a sore back, the Mets got just two runners beyond first base in the first seven innings. But then Jose Iglesias, replacing Lindor at shortstop and atop the lineup, hit an RBI infield single off the glove of reliever Derek Law with two outs in the eighth.

Tyrone Taylor, who doubled leading off, scored from third as Iglesias improved to 11 for 23 (.478) with two outs and runners in scoring position this season. He has a 10-game hitting streak and is batting .323 in 73 games overall after not playing in the majors last season.

"I think we've got something good going," Iglesias said. "Just glad to be part of it."

In the 10th, automatic runner Harrison Bader advanced from second base to third on a flyout to deep right field by Francisco Alvarez. Marte ripped a one-out single off Jacob Barnes (8-3) down the line in left field, where James Wood barely budged as Bader trotted home.

Marte, who sat out Sunday's game in Philadelphia after being hit in the left forearm by a pitch, has been a semi-regular player after missing nearly two months with a bone bruise on his right knee. He spiked his helmet as he rounded first base before being swarmed by a group of teammates led by Jesse Winker, who tore off Marte's uniform as he was being doused with water.

"This is a guy that's been a pretty good player in this league for a long time, and when he's healthy, when he's feeling good, he's dangerous," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "A lot of guys will continue to step up and today it was Marte."

It was the 11th walk-off victory for the Mets this year, tied for most in the majors. New York (82-68) also clinched a winning season on Marte's 11th career game-ending RBI, his first this season.

"For the players to be able to go out there and chase me with water and ice and throw it on top of me, that's all that matters," Marte said through a translator.

Washington (68-82) was assured its fifth straight losing season since winning the 2019 World Series.

Reed Garrett (8-5) worked a hitless 10th, when automatic runner José Tena was stranded at third after a sacrifice bunt. The Nationals were hitless in their final eight plate appearances with a runner on.

Manaea allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. The left-hander has lasted at least 6 2/3 innings in seven consecutive outings.

Jake Irvin gave up one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings for the Nationals.

"You know this team is known to put some runs up on the board," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "They didn't today thanks to Jake and our pitching, It all came down to a couple of key at-bats. We couldn't get the job done."

REMEMBERING ED

The Mets aired a video tribute and held a moment of silence before the game in honor of Ed Kranepool, who died last week at 79. His grandson, Ethan, threw out a ceremonial first pitch to Kranepool's son, Keith.

Ed Kranepool, a New York City native, debuted with the Mets at age 17 in 1962 and played his entire career with the team. He holds the franchise record for games played (1,853) and ranks in the top five in hits, doubles and RBIs.

"He really loved everything and anything he could do to contribute to the organization," Keith Kranepool said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams (left shoulder) missed his fourth straight game but took batting practice and could be nearing a return.

Mets: Lindor (back) hopes to miss only a few more days after an MRI revealed no structural damage. Lindor played in the Mets' first 147 games before sitting out Saturday and exiting Sunday's game after one inning. ... Marte (left forearm) entered in the eighth, when he grounded out as a pinch hitter with Taylor on third.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Tuesday night, when Mets RHP Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA) is scheduled to face LHP Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.24).