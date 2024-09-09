Mets rally to beat Blue Jays for 10th win in last 11 games

TORONTO -- Tyrone Taylor scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning before fellow pinch-runner Eddy Alvarez dashed home on a passed ball as the New York Mets rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Monday night for their 10th victory in 11 games.

The surging Mets got six shutout innings of one-hit ball from fill-in starter Tylor Megill, who retired his last 16 batters and matched a season high with nine strikeouts.

New York bounced back after its nine-game winning streak was snapped Sunday by Cincinnati, moving a game ahead of Atlanta for the final National League wild card. The rival Braves lost 1-0 at home to the Reds in the makeup of a July rainout.

With the Mets trailing 2-1 to begin the eighth against reliever Tommy Nance (0-1), pinch-hitter Jesse Winker drew a walk and was replaced by Taylor.

Francisco Alvarez singled and Francisco Lindor walked to load the bases before Eddy Alvarez ran for Francisco Alvarez.

Taylor scored when Nance bounced a pitch to Mark Vientos, and a second run came home on catcher Brian Serven's passed ball.

Eddy Alvarez was just acquired from Boston in a minor league trade Sunday and selected to the major league roster Monday.