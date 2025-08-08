New York pot shops mistakenly allowed to open near schools ask Gov. Kathy Hochul to make exceptions

Dozens of marijuana dispensaries ordered to close because New York state officials mistakenly let them open too close to schools are asking for an exception to the law.

The state's troubled Office of Cannabis Management said it ordered more than 100 pot shops to shut down or relocate after it misinterpreted a law saying how far away from schools they must be.

New York's error could put cannabis shops out of business

In a letter, New York's marijuana authority told 152 stores they were allowed to open because officials calculated they were at least 500 feet from a school's front door, but the law actually states they must be that far from the school's property line.

The Housing Works Marijuana Dispensary was the first legal pot shop in New York City. The state now says it's too close to the Harvey Milk School in the East Village and cannot continue to operate there.

"The distance from that [school's] door and the property line is about 32 feet," Caddanis Osmo said. "That's the distance between being legal and not legal."

Gov. Kathy Hochul was said to be furious when the miscalculations were discovered. She said in a statement, in part, "We will correct this unacceptable oversight ... created by previous agency leadership," adding her office is "taking immediate action to support cannabis store owners impacted."

The governor also heavily criticized the agency for its rollout of business licenses in 2024, when she called it a "disaster."

Council member wants businesses grandfathered in

City Council Member Gale Brewer, who led the fight to close illegal pot shops, says the state should grandfather these shops into compliance instead of forcing them to close because of the mess up.

"These shops make our community safer," Brewer said. "They employ people and they believe in philanthropy."

Meanwhile, shop owners who borrowed money and invested their life savings said they're livid at the state for trying to shut them down now.

"In the blink of an eye ... Thousands of employees are impacted, our entire industry is impacted," Osbert Orduna said.

Another shop owner said it's ironic the state is concerned about how close they are to a school, but not the liquor store across the street.

"The system is working. Let it work. Why break me right now? Why? Is this a political stunt? I don't know, this is crazy," Cass Marte said.

The shop owners also worry that if their legal marijuana businesses are forced to close, illegal ones will flourish.

"People always want to smoke," another person said. "If they cannot find anything legal, they'll turn to someone who is not legal."

contributed to this report.