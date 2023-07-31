New York's first recreational marijuana dispensary does over $12 million in sales in first 6 months

NEW YORK -- New York's rollout of adult-use cannabis shops has been slow. Demand is sky-high, but as of Monday there are just 21 recreational dispensaries statewide.

There's a steady stream of customers at Housing Works Cannabis Company in Greenwich Village, which was the state's first dispensary when it opened more than six months ago.

Shoppers said they prefer the new, regulated marijuana market because they know exactly what they're buying.

"It's been great. This is like one of the best things that happened to New York City," said Greg Floyd. "It's a lot safer. No one's going to jail."

"It always makes me happy that it's sold as easily as alcohol and other things to entertain us," said John Simon.

"We have over 200 different products," said Matthew Bernardo, president of Housing Works, a nonprofit that's been fighting for social equity for more than 30 years.

A piece of every purchase there goes to helping people who were harmed by the war on drugs.

"It goes to programs for people coming out of incarceration, like housing, job training, case management, health care," said Bernardo.

Housing Works Cannabis has sold more than $12 million worth of product in its first six months.

Overall, the state's adult-use licensing rollout has been sluggish. Many business owners have been faced with red tape and delays.

Police have been cracking down on retailers selling pot without a license, seizing products and temporarily shutting down dozens of stores over the summer.

New York's Office of Cannabis Management said 463 provisional licenses have been awarded. More legal dispensaries are coming.

"Next five years is going to be beautiful out here," said Floyd, who plans to apply for a marijuana retail license and join the growing industry.