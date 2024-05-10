New York's legal cannabis program is being overhauled. Here's where officials say it failed.

NEW YORK -- New York's Office of Cannabis Management is being overhauled after a review ordered by Gov. Kathy Hochul found the state's rollout of legalized recreational marijuana has been a failure.

A new report released Friday says inexperienced leadership and an underspent budget are just a few of several missteps by the OCM.

As part of the overhaul, the governor announced that Chris Alexander, the executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, will be stepping down in September to "pursue other opportunities."

Review of New York's legal cannabis program highlights failures

The review of the rollout found a laundry list of failures, including inexperienced leadership.

According to the report, the agency also failed to spend $26 million that could have helped clear the application backlog and failed to use existing state resources. For example, the agency tried to create its own map of schools and houses of worship where pot shops are forbidden from opening even though the state liquor authority already had a map.

Hochul did add, "Let me be clear -- there are deep-seated issues at OCM. Issues that have limited its ability to fulfill its licensing role."

The governor announced a major overhaul of the agency. The process will involve:

Fixing the internal licensing process,

Clearing up the backlog of applications

Completion of new license applications within 90 days,

And the establishment of an enforcement task force headed by the state police first deputy superintendent that will close the illegal cannabis stores

New York cracking down on illegal pot shops

The report shows there are 122 licensed pot shops across New York state with, as of the end of April, a backlog of nearly 4,900 applications still waiting to be reviewed.

Meanwhile, in New York City alone, there are over 2,900 illegal marijuana shops.

"We're taking the illegal cannabis shops that destabilize our neighborhoods, taking them on with a plan that padlocks doors, that allows localities to pass laws of their own and goes after the landlords that knowingly rent to illegal shops," Hochul said.

"Our target on the criminal side will the the drug traffickers that are flooding New York state with illegal cannabis, supplying the shops that have set up all over the state, disrupting the legal market," said R. Christopher West, first deputy superintendent of New York State Police.

A lawyer who represents people seeking legal licenses thinks the new crackdown is good but will take time.

"It's going to be a process. It's not going to be flipping on a light switch, but we will get there, I think, eventually," attorney Benjamin Rattner said.