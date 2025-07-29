Over 100 legal pot shops in New York may need to close or relocate due to state error

Owners of legal pot shops across New York are reeling after they were told state cannabis officials messed up.

Dispensaries were approved to open if they were at least 500 feet away from schools, but the state says it miscalculated. It turns out more than 100 legal pot shops are too close and could be forced to close or relocate.

Governor slams "unacceptable oversight"

Critics slammed the Office of Cannabis Management for the latest mistake.

"It's just been problem after problem," Assemblyman Ed Ra said. "We put a provision in to make sure they weren't located too close to schools. That is a very basic thing, and the fact they even couldn't do that properly..."

"This was put into the law. Five hundred feet was supposed to protect students. And they didn't take it seriously. They didn't even measure it right," North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer Desena said. "You're talking about the visibility of marketing marijuana to children."

Gov. Kathy Hochul is said to be furious.

In a statement, she said, in part, "We will correct this unacceptable oversight ... created by previous agency leadership," adding her office is "taking immediate action to support cannabis store owners impacted."

Proposed legislation would help impacted dispensary owners

A proposed amendment to state law could help owners financially if they're forced to move. The legislation would essentially grandfather in affected dispensaries that were approved under prior guidance, so they aren't punished for mistakes they didn't make.

"A lot of folks have invested millions of dollars in the industry, and if they are being relocated, I think it will be a tremendous economic burden," said dispensary owner Sid Patel, who is not impacted by the miscalculation.

If the legislature doesn't approve changes, operators impacted by the school distance blunder will not have their licenses renewed.