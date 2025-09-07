How to watch New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL 2025 Week 1

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers will open their respective 2025 NFL seasons today at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The game will be available on TV and streaming services.

Both teams are coming off a busy offseason. Among the many moves made, the Jets said goodbye to Aaron Rodgers, last season's starting quarterback, only to have the Steelers sign him to a one-year, $13.65 million contract.

So there will be no shortage of intrigue when these longtime AFC rivals get together.

How to watch and listen to Jets vs. Steelers

For those wondering what channel they can find the game on, it will air on CBS in the New York area.

It will also be streamed on Paramount+, NFL+ and YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket service; each requires a subscription.

On the radio, the game will be broadcast on Q104.3 FM and Sirius XM Channel 228, and in Spanish on the official Jets app.

What time is the Jets vs. Steelers game?

The East Coast rivals will kickoff at 1 p.m. The Jets open the season with three straight Sunday 1 p.m. games. In fact, 13 of their 17 regular season games are scheduled for 1 p.m. starts.

Jets-Steelers all-time history

The Steelers have won 21 of 28 meetings with the Jets, including a 24-19 victory in the AFC Championship game during the 2010 season and a 20-17 overtime win in the Divisional Round of the 2004 season playoffs.

The Jets, however, have won three of the last five matchups, most recently a 24-20 win at Pittsburgh in 2022.

In games played on the Jets' home field, be it at the old Shea Stadium, Giants Stadium, or their current home, MetLife Stadium, New York has lost 10 of 15 meetings.

Jets-Steelers betting odds

As of Thursday afternoon the Steelers were favored by 2.5 points against the Jets. The over-under was 38.5 points and the Moneyline had Pittsburgh at -152 and New York at +128, according to CBSSports.com.

Jets' outlook for 2025

The Jets will be looking to end a 14-year stretch without making the playoffs, the longest current drought in North American professional sports.

In the hope of doing so, the Jets hired Aaron Glenn as the 19th head coach in franchise history, and brought in Darren Mougey, a former executive with the Denver Broncos, as general manager. Together, they revamped the Jets' roster, jettisoning several high-priced players, while making cost-efficient free agent moves and restocking their young talent through the draft.

New York's chances of finally making the postseason will hinge in big part on quarterback play. After saying goodbye to Rodgers, who performed well statistically in his lone season in New York despite only leading the Jets to seven wins, the team's new front office went out and signed young quarterback Justin Fields, a former Steeler.

Fields should get a lot of help from what is a deep group of bruising running backs, most notably projected starter Breece Hall and youngster Braelon Allen, who figures to be a force by the goal line. However, the Jets' receiving corps is quite thin after superstar Garrett Wilson. Glenn and his staff will likely be banking on a breakout season from rookie tight end Mason Taylor, who was drafted in the second round out of LSU.

Defensively, a flurry of moves have the Jets appearing better on paper at linebacker and in the secondary than in previous years, and they still boast a stout defensive line, anchored by end Quinnen Williams.

As always, health will play a big role. The regular season got off to a rocky start earlier this week when it was learned that starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker would likely miss the season due to a triceps injury.

Jets 2025 regular season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 14, vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 21, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sept. 29, at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 5, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 12, vs. Denver Broncos, 9:30 a.m. (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London)

Week 7: Oct. 19, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 26, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Nov. 9, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 13, at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 23, at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Nov. 30, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 7, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 14, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 21, at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Dec. 28, vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Date TBD, at Buffalo Bills, Time TBD.