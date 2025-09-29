Beware of N.Y. inflation refund check scams, Gov. Kathy Hochul says. Here's what to know.

The check is in the mail for millions of New York taxpayers who are looking forward to receiving their inflation refund checks from the state.

The checks of up to $400 started being sent out Friday.

"You work hard and, you know, the bills just keep piling up, and you just look at them and say when will it ever stop," Gov. Kathy Hochul said when she announced the kickoff of the program. "It's utility bills, your grocery bills, the mortgage or the rent bills ... and New York families are just getting so beaten down sometimes."

Hochul is warning residents against scams related to the inflation refund checks targeting New Yorkers via text messages, email, voice mail and direct mail. The scammers, Hochul says, falsely claim that recipients must submit accurate payment information to receive their checks. The messages claim that will enable the state to deposit the money directly into the recipient's bank account.

Hochul said the messages are a scam.

New York will soon be sending inflation refund checks to eligible residents. Here is sample of what to watch for. New York State Department of Taxation and Finance

"New Yorkers do not have to do anything to receive an inflation refund check outside of meeting the eligibility requirements," Hochul said. "With scams targeting the state's inflation refund initiative, let me be clear: The Tax Department and the IRS do not call or text individuals for personal information. My administration urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report these scams to the Tax Department to protect yourself from being a victim."

Some 8.2 million households across New York will receive the checks. The good news is there's nothing they have to do to get them - nothing to sign up for, no application to make or anything like that. Those who are eligible for the refund checks will receive them in the mail.

Check deliveries will continue through November.

How to find out if you're eligible for an inflation refund check?

According to New York state, to be eligible for an inflation refund check, in 2023 you needed to have:

Filed Form IT-201, a New York state resident income tax return

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds (see below)

Not be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer's return

How much is the inflation refund?

The amount of the refund check varies on certain household financial thresholds, the state said.

$150 for single filers with income over $75,000, but no more than $150,000

$200 for single filers with income up to $75,000

$300 for joint filers with income over $150,000, but no more than $300,000

$400 for joint filers with income up to $150,000

Joint filers who earned more than $300,000 and single filers who earned more than $150,000 in 2023 are not eligible for a refund.

New York inflation refund checks by region

Here's the state's breakdown of the number of inflation refund recipients by region:

New York City: 3.53 million

Long Island: 1.25 million

Mid-Hudson: 924,000

Western New York: 585,000

Finger Lakes: 513,000

Capital Region: 475,000

Central New York: 321,000

Southern Tier: 251,000

Mohawk Valley: 198,000

North Country: 156,000

For more information on New York's inflation refund checks, click here.