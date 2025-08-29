New York's inflation refund checks will start hitting the mail next month

How the inflation rate is affecting your wallet

New York will soon start sending out its promised inflation refund checks to eligible residents.

The Department of Taxation and Finance says the checks will start hitting the mail at the end of September.

Officials previously said the one-time payments would be sent out this fall, but the exact timing was not known.

Who is eligible for New York's inflation refund checks?

The checks will be automatically mailed to eligible residents, so there's no action required.

Eligibility is based on tax filings from 2023.

The checks are expected to reach more than 8 million residents, including more than 3.6 million in New York City, 1.4 million on Long Island and nearly 1 million in the Hudson Valley -- places most impacted by congestion pricing.

How much to expect from N.Y. inflation refund check

Under the final version of the plan, single taxpayers making $75,000 or less will receive a check of $200, and those making $150,000 or less will get $150.

Joint filers who make $150,000 or less will receive $400, and those making $300,000 or less will get $300.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the funding is coming from the money the state collected in higher sales taxes because of inflation.