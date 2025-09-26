Watch Live: New York inflation refund checks are being sent starting today. Here's how much you'll get.

New York is sending out inflation refund checks to millions of taxpayers starting today.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, about 8.2 million households will each receive up to $400 from the state and there's no need to do anything except wait for it to arrive.

Qualifying taxpayers will automatically receive their checks through the mail. The state expects to continue delivering them throughout October and November.

Hochul is making an announcement about the program Friday morning at 10:30. You can watch it live on CBS News New York or in the player above.

Am I eligible for an inflation refund check?

In order to receive a New York inflation refund check, the state says you must meet the following criteria for tax year 2023:

Filed Form IT-201, a New York state resident income tax return

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds (see below)

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer's return

How much is the inflation refund?

According to the state, eligible taxpayers will receive a refund check for an amount based on these thresholds:

$400 for joint filers with income up to $150,000

$300 for joint filers with income over $150,000, but no more than $300,000

$200 for single filers with income up to $75,000

$150 for single filers with income over $75,000, but no more than $150,000

Joint filers who earned more than $300,000 and single filers who earned more than $150,000 in 2023 are not eligible for a refund.

New York inflation refund checks by region

According to the governor's office, refund checks are not being mailed based on zip codes. So yours may not arrive at the same time as your neighbors'.

Here's the state's breakdown of the number of inflation refund recipients by region:

New York City: 3.53 million

Long Island: 1.25 million

Mid-Hudson: 924,000

Western New York: 585,000

Finger Lakes: 513,000

Capital Region: 475,000

Central New York: 321,000

Southern Tier: 251,000

Mohawk Valley: 198,000

North Country: 156,000

For more information on New York's inflation refund checks, click here.