How John Avlon could help Democrats take control of the House George Latimer's blowout 17-point victory over incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York's 16th Congressional District got national attention, but the races that will determine whether the Democrats prevail in Washington were often a whole lot quieter. CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on the New York races that could play a key role in flipping control of Congress.