Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa Claus pays early visit to New York City public school students with special needs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

St. Nick arrives for annual Operation Santa in New York City
St. Nick arrives for annual Operation Santa in New York City 00:36

NEW YORK -- Santa Claus paid an early visit to some New York City children.

Saint Nick touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning.

He brought gifts for more than 4,000 children with special needs from the city's public schools. It's all part of the annual Operation Santa celebration.

Children enjoyed holiday music, food and goodie bags.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.