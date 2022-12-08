Santa Claus pays early visit to New York City public school students with special needs

St. Nick arrives for annual Operation Santa in New York City

NEW YORK -- Santa Claus paid an early visit to some New York City children.

Saint Nick touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning.

He brought gifts for more than 4,000 children with special needs from the city's public schools. It's all part of the annual Operation Santa celebration.

Children enjoyed holiday music, food and goodie bags.