5 arrested after illegal guns investigation across New York City

NEW YORK -- Five people have been indicted on more than 1,600 counts after an illegal guns investigation in New York City.

The Queens District Attorney's office and the NYPD displayed the hundreds of handguns, high capacity magazines and rounds of ammunition that were seized in the investigation.

Authorities say the weapons were smuggled on the so-called "Iron Pipeline," where guns are purchased in southern states and brought to the city for illegal sale.

"None of these defendants have a license to possess firearms or own firearms," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

"During the course of this investigation, a total of 182 firearms were recovered spanning an area from southeast Queens to the Soundview section of the Bronx," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Investigators say the weapons came from Tennessee.

The defendants, four from the city and one from Tennessee, were arrested Wednesday night.