New Yorkers with disabilities, seniors say unsafe conditions after snowstorms left them isolated

An oversight hearing into New York City's response to both of this year's major snowstorms took place at City Hall on Friday.

The City Council started digging into what worked and what didn't work in the city's storm response.

New Yorkers with disabilities and seniors testified they were isolated in their homes, unable to get groceries or to doctor appointments.

"We were just recovering from the first storm. We were basically in our houses for three weeks," said Jean Ryan, president of Disabled In Action of Metropolitan New York. "We were just finally able to go places the last week and then the storm happened."

Ryan accused the city of prioritizing "cars, not pedestrians."

For hours, sanitation workers were grilled about 311 complaints, and bus shelters, subway entryways, crosswalks and bus lanes that were not plowed or shoveled.

"For New Yorkers who use wheelchairs, walkers, strollers and other mobility aides, and for older adults and adults with limited mobility, these conditions turned every trip into unsafe, difficult journeys," said Shaun Abreu, chair of the New York City Council Transportation Infrastructure Committee.

"No New Yorker should be isolated in their home because the path outside was left inaccessible," said Shahana Hanif, chair of the New York City Council Committee on Disabilities.

The Department of Sanitation defended the job they did given the amount of snowfall, freezing temperatures, workers deployed and snow melting operations, but admitted there's room for improvement.

City Council leaders said the hearing was about determining what worked, what didn't and what needs to be changed to make sure every New Yorker and every street is prioritized during storms.