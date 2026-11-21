Congressmember-elect Cait Conley, who beat Rep. Mike Lawler in the race to represent New York's Hudson Valley, says the recent outages across the country are a result of "incompetent leadership."

The string of issues from Microsoft to the Federal Aviation Administration to U.S. banks to the National Security Agency this month have sparked concerns, despite assurances from the Trump administration that there's no evidence the problems are connected.

Conley, an Army combat veteran and former National Security official, discussed those concerns with CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer on this week's episode of "The Point."

"The types of issues we saw with the FAA and with the NSA, that wasn't because of a cyber criminal or a foreign adversary. That was the federal government screwing up standard operations," Conley said. "And this goes back to, there is consequence of bad leadership, and that has been this administration's story."

She also criticized the Senate for allowing some political appointees to be confirmed.

"Pete Hegseth will go down as the worst Secretary of Defense in our nation's history, should never have been confirmed. The people that we're seeing – Kash Patel, Kristi Noem – these are folks who should not hold the offices that they hold," she said, "and so I think part of this is also making sure that going forward, anyone who assumes these types of leadership roles are qualified and are ensuring that their priority is serving the American people and our country, not some person or political party."

Click here to watch the full episode of "The Point," which also includes Kramer's interview with New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine.