The National Security Agency's network outage Tuesday has been linked to an urgent patching of vulnerabilities in PHP, the programming language that powers the majority of all websites, multiple sources told CBS News.

The NSA's internal network, which is used to store and share classified information, went offline Tuesday, prompting the agency to stagger arrival times for some personnel at its headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland.

Artificial intelligence helped uncover a pair of critical security vulnerabilities, triggering a global scramble last month to update software used by much of the internet, including the NSA.

The flaws, collectively known as PHP2Shell, affect PHP, which is a programming language used by roughly 70% of websites. The race to patch vulnerable systems may help explain some of the recent technology disruptions.

The PHP2Shell threat was so serious that the FBI, NSA and CISA issued urgent warnings just under a month ago, on Oct. 21, directing organizations to immediately patch vulnerable systems. The three agencies also advised those unable to install the fixes to take affected systems offline altogether until they could be secured.

Speaking on Fox Business Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton directly linked the NSA's classified network outage to urgent software updates following the discovery of critical vulnerabilities in PHP.

"If you go back about 10 days ago, we had what was labeled as PHP, an update to a web interface system," Clayton said. "And the patching that has gone on following that has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected. That is what has happened at the NSA today."

According to two sources familiar with the system, NSA Net as of right now is back up and running. Nonetheless, staggered arrival is continuing as fears persist that the system might not be able to handle everyone signing on at the same time. There is no word yet on how long the agency will continue the staggered arrival schedule, known as "Code Gray."

NSA maintains that mission critical information sharing has not been impacted, while it asks personnel to delay nonessential tasks, according to sources. The NSA said Tuesday the agency had experienced a "temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance," adding that its mission/critical capabilities were still fully operational. The NSA is responsible for collecting and analyzing foreign signals intelligence, identifying and countering cyber threats and protecting U.S. government communications.

The agency has not yet responded to a CBS News request for an update on Wednesday.

One U.S. intelligence official described the broader challenge of updating infrastructure that was originally designed for an earlier internet era. The volume and speed of changes can overwhelm aging equipment. The official's assessment reflects a growing concern among intelligence and Homeland Security officials that modern technology is advancing faster than the systems that support it.

Speaking about PHP vulnerabilities, Clayton also pointed to the growing role of AI in speeding up both those kinds of discoveries and the pressure to respond. He described PHP as a "legacy vulnerability" that has been successfully patched across systems globally, adding, "This type of identification of vulnerabilities and patching goes on all the time."

Unlike the NSA outage, Friday's FAA nationwide ground stop involved a hardware problem, rather than a software vulnerability. Routine telecommunications maintenance triggered excessive network traffic that overwhelmed older routers, creating a cascading disruption across much of the air traffic control system. It is not yet clear whether the banking, airline or technology companies' outages shared the same cause.