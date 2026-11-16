Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Major U.S. banks report widespread service outages

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Read Full Bio
Megan Cerullo

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Customers at Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank and other major financial institutions reported service outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com

Other banks seeing a spike in customer complaints about difficulty accessing their accounts include Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo, while users also reported problems with the digital payments app Zelle, according to the outage tracker. 

Chase Bank's services are experiencing a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue, a spokesperson said Monday.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Some Chase customers received a message that said, "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

Bank customers started reporting problems accessing online services on Monday morning. By the afternoon, reports of outages had surged, according to Downdetector.com. As of 2 p.m. ET, nearly 4,800 users had reported problems with Chase, the most of any bank. 

The outages come after Microsoft restored services on Saturday following a global outage affecting its Outlook and Teams services, which disrupted users, companies and government operations worldwide.

Microsoft said a technical issue caused the outage and that it was not linked to a cyberattack. 

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Edited by Alain Sherter

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue