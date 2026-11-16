Major U.S. banks report widespread service outages

Customers at Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank and other major financial institutions reported service outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

Other banks seeing a spike in customer complaints about difficulty accessing their accounts include Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo, while users also reported problems with the digital payments app Zelle, according to the outage tracker.

Chase Bank's services are experiencing a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue, a spokesperson said Monday.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Some Chase customers received a message that said, "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

Bank customers started reporting problems accessing online services on Monday morning. By the afternoon, reports of outages had surged, according to Downdetector.com. As of 2 p.m. ET, nearly 4,800 users had reported problems with Chase, the most of any bank.

The outages come after Microsoft restored services on Saturday following a global outage affecting its Outlook and Teams services, which disrupted users, companies and government operations worldwide.

Microsoft said a technical issue caused the outage and that it was not linked to a cyberattack.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.