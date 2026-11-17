Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there's "zero evidence" that recent tech outages in U.S. air travel, banking and other systems are connected.

"...The Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago. These issues that we've seen from a technical standpoint are completely unrelated one from another," Rubio said Tuesday at a news conference in the Philippines.

Rubio acknowledged that people are fearful and uncertain, saying he wanted to be clear that the United States is not under systemic attack.

"We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind," Rubio said.

Rubio, who is traveling with President Trump ahead of a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping, added that the administration is "always on the lookout" for any potential attacks and reiterated multiple times that reports of technical issues are not interconnected.

"Each of them are distinct, and they're different in their causation," he said.

On Thursday, Microsoft said it experienced a worldwide outage affecting services like Outlook and Teams, impacting users, companies, and government operations worldwide. The company said the outage was linked to a technical issue, not malicious or cyber activity.

The following day, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on all departing U.S. flights, throwing the aviation industry into turmoil. Federal officials identified a contractor performing maintenance updates as the cause of Friday's disruption, but key questions remain about the underlying cause of the systemwide failure.

Other recent outages that have since been resolved include the National Security Agency's internal network going offline, disruptions to major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and U.S. Bank, and issues with Apple's services.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, who is the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also said on Tuesday that there's no indication these incidents are the result of an attack, but pointed fingers at artificial intelligence.

"AI is making it possible to identify vulnerabilities across enormous numbers of systems at unprecedented speed, creating enormous pressure on companies and government agencies to patch those vulnerabilities immediately, often all at once, putting tremendous strain on systems that weren't built to handle that pace of change," Warner said in a post on X. "It feels like every day brings another reminder that AI is moving faster than our ability to manage its consequences. This is exactly why I've been pushing for commonsense guardrails on AI and stronger cybersecurity protections."

When asked Tuesday about the role of AI in recent incidents, Rubio said he didn't want to speculate because every incident is unique and referred to individual companies.