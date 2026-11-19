Public anxiety over a string of technology failures is driving some Americans to plan for the worst.

Jittery shoppers are stocking up on generators, shelf-stable canned goods, bottled water and other disaster-planning supplies at retailers such as Costco and Walmart, according to businesses and Wall Street analysts.

What's usually perceived as fringe behavior is starting to spread into the mainstream, according to RBC Capital Markets retail analyst Steven Shemesh.

"We've seen some evidence of it happening across the consumer retail space," he told CBS News, citing recent concurrent tech outages affecting online banking platforms, the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system and even the National Security Agency. "Right now, on the margins, people are preparing more than they have in the past."

"People want to be comfortable knowing that if we did have an outage for a couple of days, they'd have food in the house," Shemesh added.

Data from market research and analytics firm Circana show that purchases of common emergency-prep staples rose for the four weeks ending Nov. 1. Sales of water germicidal tablets, which remove contaminants from drinking water, surged 154% compared with the same period a year ago. Sales of disinfecting wipes rose 72%, while moist towelette sales increased 20%, according to data from RBC Capital Markets.

Shemesh said that Walmart, which reported its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, told RBC that it is seeing a spike in sales of doomsday staples such as soup, water and ready-to-eat foods.

"It's not enough to move the needle for a company that does $8 billion in sales per year, but they are seeing those kinds of behaviors play out," Shemesh said. "Things could need to escalate quite a bit for this to go from level one to level three, which would maybe start to move the needle for some companies."

Nik Modi, global consumer and retail research co-head at RBC Capital Markets, is also seeing signs of panic shopping by consumers.

"A convergence of government action and social media anxiety has pushed 'doomsday prepping' into mainstream consumer behavior over the past several months," Modi said in a research note this week.

He traces the shift in purchasing behavior to a Pentagon military readiness initiative in late September that was misinterpreted and amplified on social media as an impending "blackout."

"Tailwind" for some prep categories

Big grocery chains, including Albertsons and Kroger, could benefit from a sales boost if the demand for such goods continues, Shemesh added.

"At current magnitudes, the stockpiling trend is a modest tailwind for a narrow set of categories: shelf-stable proteins, water purification, disinfecting hygiene formats and a handful of dry pantry staples," Modi said in his note to investors.

Earlier this week, investment firm Mizuho Securities said that consumers flocked to Costco after tech vulnerabilities heightened concerns about the risk of a major cybersecurity incident.

"Consumer anxiety following the Microsoft Outlook outage, the ground stoppage for all U.S. airline flights, and apocalyptic concerns flaring up across social media have all contributed to increased emergency prep sales at Costco," Mizuho analyst David Bellinger wrote in a report.

He added that shoppers are "pantry-loading" and also depleting the retailer's inventory of "high-ticket generators," which were sold out online as of Sunday night.

Tractor Supply, which sells a range of tools, clothing, and heating and cooling equipment, told CBS News that it has seen increased demand across "several preparedness-related categories." It's selling more generators, liquid storage tanks, propane and accessory tanks than it did during the same period last year.