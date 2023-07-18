New York announces $3 million in emergency flood relief for Orange County homeowners
NEW YORK -- Orange County homeowners may be eligible for help from the state as they recover from the recent deadly and damaging storms.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $3 million in emergency funding Tuesday morning.
Orange County and other parts of New York were washed out by flash flooding just over a week ago.
- Read More: "It's catastrophic. There's a lot of tragedy here": Orange County still cleaning up after severe flooding
CBS New York's Tony Aiello is spending the day in the Hudson Valley, where he will have more information coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
