New York announces $3 million in emergency flood relief for Orange County homeowners

NEW YORK -- Orange County homeowners may be eligible for help from the state as they recover from the recent deadly and damaging storms.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $3 million in emergency funding Tuesday morning.

Orange County and other parts of New York were washed out by flash flooding just over a week ago.

