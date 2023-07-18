Watch CBS News
Local News

New York announces $3 million in emergency flood relief for Orange County homeowners

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Watch: Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on flood relief
Watch: Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on flood relief 20:04

NEW YORK -- Orange County homeowners may be eligible for help from the state as they recover from the recent deadly and damaging storms.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $3 million in emergency funding Tuesday morning.

Orange County and other parts of New York were washed out by flash flooding just over a week ago.

CBS New York's Tony Aiello is spending the day in the Hudson Valley, where he will have more information coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 11:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.