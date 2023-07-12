Despite the heat, there are signs of progress in flood-ravaged Orange County

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. -- Wednesday's heat added to the difficult conditions in the Hudson Valley, as victims of Sunday's flood continue working to pick up the pieces.

In the Frederickson front yard in Highland Falls, it was Christmas, Easter and Halloween all at once, holiday decorations drying out everywhere.

Brian Frederickson was trying to clean up and salvage what he could. The damage from the tidal wave that pummeled his property is immense. Much of his backyard was swept away.

Many linear feet of drywall must be cut out ASAP to prevent mold from forming. One recovery firm wants $20,000 to start work.

"Now we're in the phase where, where's the money coming from? And how can we get money?" Frederickson said.

Damage assessments are underway that are expected to trigger Federal Emergency Management Agency aid.

It can't come soon enough for the dozens of impacted families.

"We are basically in our car for the most part, because that's where the AC is. It's too hot to be in the house with no power," said Aisha Hendrix of Highland Falls.

There has been progress. Mine Dock Road is being rebuilt. The area was the scene of epic damage and death. Pamela Nugent, 43, was swept away during Sunday's flood. Her father, Ed Nugent said he is grateful for an outpouring of support.

"The local community, everybody's been here, looking to see what they can do. All of it helps, you know? It all helps," Ed Nugent said.

There have been many helping hands at Sacred Heart Church. Food and other supplies are available for anyone with a need.

"We really, really need to pray for these people, and help them," Father Joseph Tokarczyk said.

A community has been coming together to let flood victims know that they are not alone.

"They have been reassuring for what humanity and what we're all supposed to be here for -- to help each other," flood victim Jane Perini said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said state experts will visit the Hudson Valley flood zone on Thursday to help residents deal with insurance claims. The Department of Financial Services personnel will be in the Rockland County town of Stony Point from noon until 8 p.m., and then in Highland Falls on Friday during those same hours.