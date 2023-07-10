Drivers warned to use caution for morning commute following widespread flooding

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute, as parts of the area clean up from severe flooding.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook and Zinnia Maldonado have live team coverage on the latest conditions.

Westbrook is reporting from Old Yorktown Road in Shrub Oak, Westchester County, where drivers will notice flooding as soon as they get off the Taconic Parkway. The water is about 7 to 8 inches deep.

Safety is especially important, as drivers may not know how deep the water is until they actually hit it.

Westchester County wasn't the only area impacted by the Sunday evening storm. Rockland and Orange were considered to be among some of the worst.

Watch: Zinnia Maldoando checks on road conditions

That area essentially turned into a rushing river. The fast-moving rain left cars submerged under water in places like Thayer Road at West Point, which saw almost 8 inches of rainfall -- some of the highest totals in the Tri-State Area.

The weather was so bad, the Orange County executive says a woman in her mid-30s died after trying to evacuate her home in Highland Falls.

"She and her dog were crossing to where her car was parked, which was a flood of river. And she walked across and lost her footing," County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. "I'm trying to respond to people that are trapped, their house is in danger of either washing away, collapsing, or elderly people who are evacuated from one of the nursing homes here."

In Rockland County, crews at a park near Lowland Hill Road in Stony Point rescued a man by boat. Officials also say six hikers were rescued at nearby Bear Mountain, including a child who was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Water also surrounded the Chabad of Stony Point Synagogue, coming right up to the windows.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.