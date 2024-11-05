Rep. Mike Lawler and Mondaire Jones face off in New York's 17th Congressional District

NEW CITY, N.Y. — Twenty years ago, Mondaire Jones and Rep. Mike Lawler were standout seniors at Rockland County high schools.

On Election Day, they are fighting to represent the 17th Congressional District in Congress.

The district covers all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess in New York City's northern suburbs.

A closer look at Mike Lawler

Lawler stopped by the Paramount Country Club around 6:30 p.m. to say hello before running home to change into his suit. He said he feels he has momentum. The Cook Political Reprot recently moved the contest from "toss-up" to "leans Republican."

Lawler voted Tuesday morning at a Rockland church while holding his daughter Julianna. She's now a big sister - Lawler and his wife Doina welcomed the birth of Elizabeth Rose last week.

Lawler campaigned as a common sense Republican who often works across the aisle, especially with Rep. Josh Gottheimer of Bergen County.

Millions of dollars in attack ads portrayed Lawler as a threat to abortion rights. He has promised to oppose a national ban.

Lawler won in a stunning upset two years ago. Republicans see holding his seat as key to keeping control of the House. He picked up endorsements from some influential rabbis that should help him with the Hasidic vote in Rockland County.

Closing pitches to voters

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello spoke with both candidates recently, asking them for their closing pitch to voters.

"I've been rated the fourth most bipartisan member of Congress... We've passed nearly a dozen bills through the House, five of them signed into law in a divided government," Lawler said. "We need to reduce taxes, reduce regulations, to create a vibrant, growing economy."

"The reason prices are so high is because of corporate greed... . I grew up on Section 8 and food stamps, so I've always known what it is like to struggle in this broken economy," Jones said. "This is not your typical election... . One member of Congress from the 17th Congressional District will determine the majority in Congress next January."

Voters have their say

Early voting was strong, and Election Day turnout steady. Voters told Aiello they had different issues on their minds.

"The border. Immigration, number one, and the economy a close number two," voter Anthony DiNardo said.

"Gun control is a big one for us. The school violence is scary as a parent," voter Bess Power said.

"The economy. That is 100% my issue. I'm in college right now, and I'm trying to set up my future. I would like to have lower prices and aim at having a better future," voter Dennis Petriv said.

"Abortion. Women's rights," voter Anita Marks said.

The race for New York's 17th Congressional District

Lawler, a freshman GOP representative, narrowly defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney for the seat in 2022 and was seeking his second term in Congress.

Jones won the seat in 2020, but after redistricting, he moved to Brooklyn to run in New York's newly created 10th Congressional District in 2022. He lost the primary to former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman.

Throughout their campaigns, the two candidates tried to attract moderate voters, and each accused the other of being radical.

During a debate hosted by CBS News New York, Lawler said of Jones, "At the end of the day, if it talks like a socialist, votes like a socialist – folks, it's socialist."

Jones responded, "If it talks like a fascist and supports a fascist for president of the United States for the third consecutive presidential election, then it's a mini-fascist."

In the tight race, there was concern Anthony Frascone, an unknown running as a third candidate on the Working Families Party line, could pull enough votes to impact the outcome of the race.

Political experts said this was a race that could play a key role in which party controls the U.S. House for the next two years.