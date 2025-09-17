Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday light show returning for 2025 following last year's cancellation

Saks Fifth Avenue is bringing back its iconic holiday light show this winter after the New York City tradition was canceled last year.

"The Saks Fifth Avenue light show will be returning this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon," a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

Saks' flagship store is located between East 49th and 50th streets along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, directly across from Rockefeller Center.

Flashback: Saks' holiday light show goes dark

Crowds gather at Rockefeller Center to see the light show on Saks Fifth Avenue on Dec. 18, 2021 in New York City. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After two decades, the company's flagship in Midtown ended the light show last year to focus on its holiday windows and fashion instead.

"We are celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the facade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known," a spokesperson said at the time.

The news shocked New Yorkers, and many said they were sad to see the holiday tradition go dark.

"You have the tree, you have the Rockettes and then you have the Saks lighting," Midtown resident Lexi Barten said last November.

"I was shocked. I was dumbfounded. I could not believe," said Katie Dalesandro, who works in Midtown. "It's such a classic New York City Christmas event."

Organizers have not shared any other details about this year's light show or when it will start.

Meanwhile, Bryant Park is preparing up for its annual Bank of America Winter Village, which opens for the season Oct. 24 and runs through March 1, 2026.