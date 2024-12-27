Times Square New Year's Eve ball unveiled for 2025 celebration

NEW YORK -- The ball that will drop in Times Square to usher in 2025 has been unveiled days before its final run.

Organizers of the iconic New Year's Eve party in New York City screwed the last crystals onto the ball Friday atop One Times Square.

Rapper Pitbull was also atop the skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan as the ball was lit for a test run.

The ball is covered with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles of varying sizes. It weighs almost 12,000 lbs. and measures 12 feet in diameter.

New Times Square ball will be unveiled next year

After it ushers in 2025, the ball will be retired and a brand new one will debut in Times Square next year.

"The new ball will come in 2025, which will be a completely different design, but also is dynamic, but much more digitally interactive," said Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown, the company that owns One Times Square. "This ball will go onto the lower floors of the building as part of an immersive arts and culture exhibit."

Last year, the ball got a makeover featuring a bow tie lighting pattern.

