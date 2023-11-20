Watch CBS News
Origami Holiday Tree returns to American Museum of Natural History with elephant theme

NEW YORK -- The Origami Holiday Tree has returned to the American Museum of Natural History for the season. 

The tree is decorated with origami elephants to celebrate the opening of the museum's latest exhibit, The Secret World of Elephants.

Visitors can see the tree with museum admission starting Monday. 

It's located in the Ellen V. Futter Gallery on the first floor. 

