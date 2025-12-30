Frigid temperatures return to NYC ahead of New Year's Eve. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Hold onto your hats! We're back to frigid temps and gusty winds today after yesterday's brief break from the cold.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area this afternoon for gusts of 40-50 mph at times. Combined with highs not getting much above the freezing mark, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day.

Winds won't be quite as harsh tonight but still blowing. Lows overnight will be in the 20s, feeling like the teens.

As for New Year's Eve, expect more of the same... chilly temps in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Some flurries or a snow shower will be possible, both in the morning and as we approach midnight. The ball drop itself will likely be the coldest in eight years with temps hovering in the upper 20s to around 30.

The winter chill sticks around right into the new year with highs staying below normal. Other than some flurries or snow showers at times, no major storms are expected this week.